Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) to Post $0.40 EPS

Analysts expect PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.40. PCB Bancorp posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.46. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 million. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 6.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PCB Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In other PCB Bancorp news, Director Sang Young Lee acquired 12,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $139,343.22. Also, CEO Henry Kim acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 26,104 shares of company stock worth $334,251. 20.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCB. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 303.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in PCB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in PCB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

PCB Bancorp stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.00. 3,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,661. The company has a market cap of $246.08 million, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. PCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $16.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

