Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $56.75 Million

Brokerages predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) will report $56.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.22 million and the lowest is $51.22 million. Aurora Cannabis reported sales of $56.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full-year sales of $222.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $216.70 million to $225.96 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $309.29 million, with estimates ranging from $278.95 million to $338.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aurora Cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 1,238.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $51.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ACB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.47.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,785,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167,593 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 59.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 418,049 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 455.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 785,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after purchasing an additional 643,833 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 514,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 185,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 410,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 162,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

ACB traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.83. The company had a trading volume of 601,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,082,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $19.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.78. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 3.44.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

