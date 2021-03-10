Zacks: Brokerages Expect Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Equity Commonwealth’s earnings. Equity Commonwealth reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.03 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Equity Commonwealth.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $14.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.94 million. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 604.59% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Equity Commonwealth’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

NYSE:EQC opened at $28.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.23. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $35.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.97.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQC. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Equity Commonwealth by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 482,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,850,000 after purchasing an additional 207,006 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 3rd quarter valued at $513,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Equity Commonwealth by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 12,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. James Investment Company LLC raised its position in Equity Commonwealth by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 878,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,396,000 after purchasing an additional 119,928 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

