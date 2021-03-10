Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) will post sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fortive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23 billion. Fortive posted sales of $1.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortive will report full-year sales of $5.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.03 billion to $5.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.27 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FTV shares. Barclays cut shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.73.

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $36,597.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $859,364.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 14,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total transaction of $961,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,071 shares of company stock worth $5,739,984 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Fortive in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTV traded up $1.72 on Wednesday, hitting $68.84. 1,970,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,265,573. Fortive has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is 8.05%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

