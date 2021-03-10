Zacks: Brokerages Expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Peapack-Gladstone Financial posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 614.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $46.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.90 million.

PGC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 320,269.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,138,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137,129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,636,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,240,000 after acquiring an additional 270,247 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,014,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,087,000 after acquiring an additional 111,983 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 322,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,335,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $3,745,000. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.74. The stock had a trading volume of 54,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,188. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $30.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.06 million, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.20%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peapack-Gladstone Financial (PGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.