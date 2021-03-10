Zacks: Brokerages Expect Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) to Post $0.82 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) will post $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Realty Income’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.86. Realty Income posted earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.18.

Shares of NYSE O traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,329,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $75.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.11. The company has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a feb 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.2345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.64%.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $552,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,757 shares in the company, valued at $599,079.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,493,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,281,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,131,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,369 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,607,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,570 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its stake in Realty Income by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,533,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,853,000 after buying an additional 944,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,404,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,819,000 after buying an additional 785,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

