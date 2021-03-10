Zacks Investment Research Downgrades GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GCP Applied Technologies Inc. offer specialty construction chemicals and building materials as well as packaging technologies. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is headquatered Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

NYSE:GCP opened at $25.61 on Friday. GCP Applied Technologies has a one year low of $14.24 and a one year high of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.04.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $242.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. GCP Applied Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

