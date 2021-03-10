Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) to Sell

Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nesco Holdings I Inc. is a provider of specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications and rail markets primarily in North America. It also offers maintenance, repair, upgrade and installation of critical infrastructure assets including electric lines, telecommunications networks and rail systems. Nesco Holdings I Inc., formerly known as Capitol Investment Corp. IV, is based in Fort Wayne, United States. “

Nesco stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.35. The stock had a trading volume of 83,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,417. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.43 million, a P/E ratio of -36.30 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.28. Nesco has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $8.96.

Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nesco will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSCO. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new stake in Nesco during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nesco by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Nesco by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nesco in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nesco Holdings, Inc provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems.

