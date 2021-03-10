Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Park Ohio Holdings Corp. operates through two segments, Manufactured Products and Logistics, which serve a wide variety of industrial markets. Manufactured Products designs and manufactures a broad range of high quality products engineered for specific customer applications. The principal customers of Manufactured Products are original equipment manufacturers and end-users in the automotive, railroad, truck and aerospace industries. Logistics is a leading national supplier of fasteners (e.g., nuts, bolts and screws) and other industrial products. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PKOH. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $21.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Park-Ohio stock opened at $38.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Park-Ohio has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $41.78. The stock has a market cap of $484.96 million, a P/E ratio of -167.13 and a beta of 1.64.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Park-Ohio will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is 13.37%.

In other Park-Ohio news, Director James W. Wert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total transaction of $237,720.00. Also, Director James W. Wert sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $153,880.00. 32.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKOH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 204.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Park-Ohio during the third quarter valued at about $500,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 3.9% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 740,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,900,000 after buying an additional 27,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 56.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. 51.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

