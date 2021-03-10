Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Hancock Whitney have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two, matched in one and lagged in one of the trailing four quarters. The company’s strategic growth efforts (including the MidSouth Bancorp acquisition), and solid loans and deposit balances position it well for the future. Moreover, its efficient capital deployment activities indicate a solid liquidity position, through which it will likely continue to enhance shareholder value. However, near-zero interest rates are expected to continue hurting net interest margin (NIM) growth to some extent in the near term. Moreover, continuously increasing expenses mainly due to technology enhancement efforts will likely hurt profits. The company's significant exposure to risky loan portfolios remains a near-term woe.”

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HWC. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hancock Whitney from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Hancock Whitney from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.29.

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $41.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -58.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.87 and a 200-day moving average of $32.19. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $43.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.27. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $320.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.93%.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $170,518.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,470 shares in the company, valued at $688,653.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $94,024.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,344.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 3rd quarter valued at $702,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

