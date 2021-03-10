Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $273.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Berkshire have outperformed the industry in a year. The company is one of the largest property and casualty insurance companies measured by premium volume. Berkshire's inorganic growth story remains impressive with strategic acquisitions. A strong cash position supports earnings-accretive bolt-on buyouts and indicates the company's financial flexibility. Continued insurance business growth fuels increase in float, drive earnings and generates maximum return on equity. The non-insurance businesses are delivering improved results with increased revenues over the past few years. A sturdy capital level provides further impetus. However, exposure to catastrophe loss induces earnings volatility and also affects the property and casualty underwriting results of Berkshire. Huge capital expenditure remains a headwind for the company.”

Berkshire Hathaway stock opened at $257.61 on Tuesday. Berkshire Hathaway has a twelve month low of $159.50 and a twelve month high of $231.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.84.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

