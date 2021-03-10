Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $115.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Catalent, Inc. provides advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. It operates through Oral Technologies, Medication Delivery Solutions, and Development & Clinical Services. The Oral Technologies segment address the full diversity of the pharmaceutical industry including small molecules, large molecule biologics and consumer health products. The Medication Delivery Solutions segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for delivery of drugs and biologics administered through injection, inhalation, and ophthalmic routes. The Development and Clinical Services segment provides manufacturing, packaging, storage, and inventory management services for drugs and biologics in clinical trials. Catalent, Inc. is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CTLT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.00.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $101.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $127.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.44. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 64.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Catalent will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 13,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $1,405,000.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 4,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.73, for a total transaction of $523,612.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,974,324 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 851.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 20,393 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 16,902 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 2,113.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 282.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 90,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 67,213 shares during the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

