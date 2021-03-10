Zacks Investment Research Upgrades GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GTT Communications, Inc. offers cloud networking; high bandwidth IP transit for content delivery and hosting as well as network-to-network carrier interconnects solutions and data connectivity solutions. The company’s network consists of a layer 2 switched Ethernet and IP transit or dedicated internet access. It operates primarily in North America, Europe and Asia. GTT Communications, Inc., formerly known as Global Telecom & Technology, Inc., is headquartered in McLean, Virginia. “

Shares of GTT Communications stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. GTT Communications has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.25. The company has a market cap of $98.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.65.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTT. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GTT Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 6,359 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of GTT Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 276.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of GTT Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

About GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers wide area networking, such as software-defined wide area networking, multiprotocol label switching, and virtual private LAN service; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment and security services; and unified communication services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking, cloud unified communication service, and traditional analog voice.

