Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) to Buy

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Momo Inc. provides mobile-based social networking platform primarily in the Peoples Republic of China. Its platform includes mobile applications and related features, functionalities, tools and services. The Company offers two types of mobile game services non-exclusive mobile game services and exclusive mobile game services. It also provides membership subscription and other services which include paid emoticons and mobile marketing services. Momo Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the Peoples Republic of China. “

Separately, Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Momo in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

MOMO traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.80. 3,079,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,589,024. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. Momo has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $28.11.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOMO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Momo by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,999,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,719,000 after acquiring an additional 87,850 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Momo by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,562,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,795 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Momo by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,305,811 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,122,000 after acquiring an additional 604,141 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Momo by 15.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,588,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,619,000 after acquiring an additional 344,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Pacific Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Momo by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,260,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,551,000 after acquiring an additional 292,741 shares during the last quarter. 50.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

