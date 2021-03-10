Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) to “Buy”

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.28% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Quanex Building Products Corporation is an industry-leading manufacturer of components sold to Original Equipment Manufacturers in building products industry. Quanex designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. These components can be categorized as window and door (fenestration) components and kitchen and bath cabinet components. Examples of fenestration components include (1) energy-efficient flexible insulating glass spacers, (2) extruded vinyl profiles, (3) window and door screens, and (4) precision-formed metal and wood products. In addition, Quanex provide certain other non-fenestration components and products, which include solar panel sealants, wood flooring, trim moldings, vinyl decking, fencing, water retention barriers, and conservatory roof components. Quanex use low-cost production processes and engineering expertise to provide customers with specialized products for their specific window, door, and cabinet applications. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Quanex Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Quanex Building Products stock opened at $26.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.05 million, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59. Quanex Building Products has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $26.99.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $230.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Quanex Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Laverne Wilson sold 10,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $235,925.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,314.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman William C. Griffiths sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $2,267,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 241,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,480,880.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 355,447 shares of company stock valued at $8,395,444 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 591.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 561.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the third quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

