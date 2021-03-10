Zen Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $1.54 Million (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. During the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. Zen Protocol has a total market cap of $1.54 million and $2,639.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zen Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0682 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sora (XOR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $560.27 or 0.00997938 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00098997 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001630 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

About Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol (ZP) is a token. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 tokens. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zen Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

