Zenfuse Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded up 21.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last week, Zenfuse has traded up 30.5% against the US dollar. One Zenfuse token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000373 BTC on popular exchanges. Zenfuse has a market capitalization of $11.74 million and $3.25 million worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00052633 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00011583 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.80 or 0.00725495 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00065451 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00028132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003633 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Zenfuse Token Profile

Zenfuse (CRYPTO:ZEFU) is a token. It was first traded on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,318,505 tokens. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io

Zenfuse Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using US dollars.

