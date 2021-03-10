Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Kevin D. Bunker Sells 4,720 Shares

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 4,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $213,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.10 on Wednesday, hitting $44.99. 190,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,006. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.51. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $61.29.

Several research analysts have commented on ZNTL shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 20,866 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 818.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 45,825 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital LLP purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $8,826,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

