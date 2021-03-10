Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2021

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.80.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on Z shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

In related news, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 1,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total transaction of $243,079.02. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 9,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total value of $1,193,526.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 247,776 shares of company stock valued at $35,335,565. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 195.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $138.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.55 and a beta of 1.14. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $208.11. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.98.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Analyst Recommendations for Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z)

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit