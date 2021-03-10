Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Trading Down 5.3%

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2021

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)’s share price dropped 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.92 and last traded at $1.98. Approximately 65,770,156 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 207,335,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

ZOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Zomedica from $0.50 to $0.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.14.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zomedica in the third quarter valued at $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Zomedica in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zomedica in the third quarter valued at about $79,000.

About Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)

Zomedica Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. Its lead drug product candidate is ZM-007, an oral suspension formulation of metronidazole for the treatment of acute diarrhea in small dog breeds and puppies.

