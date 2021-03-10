Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Carl M. Eschenbach Sells 17,792 Shares

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 17,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.80, for a total transaction of $5,778,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ:ZM opened at $342.11 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $588.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $391.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $414.48. The stock has a market cap of $97.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 438.60, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.
Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,479,000 after purchasing an additional 39,225 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,744,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,605,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,006,000 after purchasing an additional 308,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.
Zoom Video Communications Company Profile
Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.
