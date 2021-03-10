Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Carl M. Eschenbach Sells 17,792 Shares

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 17,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.80, for a total transaction of $5,778,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $342.11 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $588.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $391.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $414.48. The stock has a market cap of $97.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 438.60, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,479,000 after purchasing an additional 39,225 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,744,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,605,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,006,000 after purchasing an additional 308,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.