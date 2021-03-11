$0.02 EPS Expected for LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.04. LightPath Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover LightPath Technologies.

LPTH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in LightPath Technologies by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

LPTH stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.50. 201,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,755. LightPath Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38 and a beta of 1.44.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

