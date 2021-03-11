-$0.14 EPS Expected for Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) will report ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Velodyne Lidar’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.49). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.09). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Velodyne Lidar.

VLDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Velodyne Lidar in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Velodyne Lidar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.88.

NASDAQ:VLDR opened at $12.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.16. Velodyne Lidar has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $32.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,428,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,978,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth $15,384,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 4,924.8% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 494,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,293,000 after acquiring an additional 485,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,801,000. Institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

