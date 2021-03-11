-$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) to post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the highest is ($0.39). Xenon Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 104.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.71) to ($1.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

XENE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 949,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,599,000 after buying an additional 202,435 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,766,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 509.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after buying an additional 350,651 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 368,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XENE stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.30. 10,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,251. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.20. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $21.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 1.20.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline include XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy; XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy.

