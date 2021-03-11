-$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) to post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.60) and the highest is ($0.39). Xenon Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 104.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.
On average, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.71) to ($1.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Xenon Pharmaceuticals.
XENE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.
XENE stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.30. 10,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,251. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.20. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $21.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.22 and a beta of 1.20.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline include XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy; XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy.
