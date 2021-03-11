$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) to post $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Foundation’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. First Foundation posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 58.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $63.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.69 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 25.59%.

FFWM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of First Foundation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $473,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $468,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,257,862.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $1,772,750 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFWM. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 531.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,929 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 10.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of First Foundation by 21.5% during the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

FFWM stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $24.87. The company had a trading volume of 14,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,318. First Foundation has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.01 and its 200 day moving average is $18.15. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.80%.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

