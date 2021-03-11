-$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) to report earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for New Relic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the lowest is ($0.48). New Relic posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 435.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that New Relic will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to $0.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.58. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $166.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.81 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of New Relic from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of New Relic from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.76.

Shares of NYSE NEWR traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,624. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.21 and a beta of 1.01. New Relic has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $81.10.

In other New Relic news, insider William Staples sold 3,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $251,474.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,341.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total transaction of $1,896,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in New Relic by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in New Relic by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

