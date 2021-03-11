$0.52 EPS Expected for PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) will report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PBF Logistics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. PBF Logistics posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that PBF Logistics will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $2.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PBF Logistics.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 121.45% and a net margin of 40.23%. The firm had revenue of $89.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.46 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PBFX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PBF Logistics from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PBF Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PBF Logistics from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. PBF Logistics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.58.

NYSE PBFX opened at $13.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $831.96 million, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.79. PBF Logistics has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $14.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.30%.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 14,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $123,695.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,163,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,647,000 after acquiring an additional 126,083 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 660,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after buying an additional 64,936 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR truck rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

