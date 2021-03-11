-$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) will announce earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the highest is ($0.48). Turning Point Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.69) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 68%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.61) to ($3.16). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($6.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.14) to ($3.46). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Turning Point Therapeutics.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.08).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TPTX. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Turning Point Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $106.00 on Monday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $141.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.14.

In other news, EVP Mohammad Hirmand sold 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $150,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Siegfried Reich sold 35,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $3,734,172.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,395 shares in the company, valued at $4,138,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,335 shares of company stock worth $16,409,006 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,727,000 after purchasing an additional 454,506 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,204,000 after acquiring an additional 594,067 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,318,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,635,000 after acquiring an additional 471,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,276,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,515,000 after acquiring an additional 130,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 832,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,452,000 after acquiring an additional 200,564 shares in the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

