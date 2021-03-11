$0.58 EPS Expected for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) will report earnings per share of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Comcast’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. Comcast posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comcast will report full year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Comcast.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management boosted its stake in Comcast by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 6,390 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 7,085 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,584 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,082,502. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.63. Comcast has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $57.69. The company has a market cap of $261.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

