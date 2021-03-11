$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) to announce $0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. NexPoint Residential Trust also reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.63. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NexPoint Residential Trust.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 8.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 103,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 14,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NXRT traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.75. 153,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,236. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.97. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $47.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.3413 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.27%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

