-$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) to announce ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Moleculin Biotech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.54). Moleculin Biotech posted earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.
On average, analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will report full year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to ($2.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($0.96). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Moleculin Biotech.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.
Shares of Moleculin Biotech stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $4.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,594. Moleculin Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $11.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average of $4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.06 million, a P/E ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 2.11.
Moleculin Biotech Company Profile
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs. The company's flagship immune/transcription modulator is WP1066, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of brain tumors, as well as to treat pancreatic cancer, AML, and glioblastoma.
