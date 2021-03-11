-$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) to announce ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Moleculin Biotech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.54). Moleculin Biotech posted earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will report full year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to ($2.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($0.96). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Moleculin Biotech.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Moleculin Biotech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 948,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,362 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 7.90% of Moleculin Biotech worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moleculin Biotech stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $4.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,594. Moleculin Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $11.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average of $4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.06 million, a P/E ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 2.11.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs. The company's flagship immune/transcription modulator is WP1066, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of brain tumors, as well as to treat pancreatic cancer, AML, and glioblastoma.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moleculin Biotech (MBRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.