$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) This Quarter

Mar 11th, 2021

Analysts expect QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) to report $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. QTS Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $3.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover QTS Realty Trust.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 1.83%.

QTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.35.

In related news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 7,378 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total value of $487,169.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,110,603.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 3,797 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $254,588.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,282,235.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,575 shares of company stock valued at $768,558 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE QTS opened at $59.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -161.43 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.96. QTS Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $42.64 and a 12-month high of $72.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.48%.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

