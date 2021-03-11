$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) will post $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Belden’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Belden posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Belden will report full year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Belden.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.81 million. Belden had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 15.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Belden has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.06.

In related news, Chairman John S. Stroup sold 7,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $298,311.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 92,253 shares in the company, valued at $3,710,415.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy L. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total transaction of $165,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,258.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its holdings in Belden by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 13,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Belden by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,866,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,907,000 after purchasing an additional 76,415 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Belden by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 779,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,255,000 after buying an additional 33,092 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Belden by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Belden by 23.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after buying an additional 31,468 shares during the period.

Shares of BDC opened at $44.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.02. Belden has a 12-month low of $25.54 and a 12-month high of $54.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Belden’s payout ratio is 4.42%.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Belden (BDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.