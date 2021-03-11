$0.72 EPS Expected for Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Weibo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.78. Weibo reported earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weibo will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Weibo.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 27th. The information services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Weibo had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $465.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WB. CLSA upped their price target on shares of Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, China Renaissance Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Weibo from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weibo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

Shares of Weibo stock opened at $52.09 on Thursday. Weibo has a 52-week low of $28.93 and a 52-week high of $63.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.88 and a 200-day moving average of $43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 82.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 396,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after acquiring an additional 178,754 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Weibo during the third quarter valued at about $260,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 144,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after acquiring an additional 36,267 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 5.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Weibo by 3.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. 25.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

