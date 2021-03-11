-$0.77 EPS Expected for FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.77) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for FibroGen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.02) and the highest is $0.13. FibroGen reported earnings per share of ($0.89) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full-year earnings of ($1.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($0.44). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.00) to ($0.19). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.82 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 191.78%. The business’s revenue was up 712.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on FibroGen from $91.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on FibroGen in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $33.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.59. FibroGen has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $57.21.

In other FibroGen news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,001 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $242,440.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,350 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $139,393.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 192,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,001,270.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,418 shares of company stock worth $1,330,479 in the last three months. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in FibroGen by 18.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in FibroGen by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in FibroGen by 895.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

