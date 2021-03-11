$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Woodward’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30. Woodward reported earnings of $1.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 49.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Woodward will report full year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $4.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Woodward.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $537.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.91 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WWD shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Woodward from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Truist raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Woodward in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered Woodward from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.63.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 47,307 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $5,790,376.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,205,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 7,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $838,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,604 shares of company stock worth $25,151,523 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,737,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,795,000 after buying an additional 56,665 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,613,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,338,000 after buying an additional 50,230 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 4.6% in the third quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 867,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,541,000 after buying an additional 38,459 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at $83,850,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 114.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after buying an additional 288,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

WWD traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,189. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Woodward has a twelve month low of $46.51 and a twelve month high of $127.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 13.32%.

Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

