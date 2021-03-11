-$1.04 EPS Expected for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.32). Exact Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.60) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($3.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.80) to ($1.94). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($1.62). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.41.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 31,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total transaction of $4,095,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $243,172.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,242 shares of company stock valued at $14,851,720 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $127.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.53 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.04. Exact Sciences has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $159.54.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

