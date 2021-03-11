$1.18 Billion in Sales Expected for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to post sales of $1.18 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. TransDigm Group reported sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full-year sales of $4.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.22 billion to $5.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

TDG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Truist raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised shares of TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $668.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $510.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.06.

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.51, for a total value of $6,767,865.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.52, for a total transaction of $5,747,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,529,108.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,200 shares of company stock valued at $33,135,471 over the last three months. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 54.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,086,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 30.7% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG stock traded down $16.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $589.48. 324,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,348. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $200.06 and a 52-week high of $625.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.67, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $581.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $551.70.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

