$1.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) will announce $1.95 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for OneMain’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.22 and the lowest is $1.67. OneMain reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 490.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that OneMain will report full year earnings of $7.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.72 to $7.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.99 to $7.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow OneMain.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.77. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OMF. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on OneMain from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. OneMain has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

In other news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $97,002,554.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at $39,195,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in OneMain by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 145,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after acquiring an additional 19,301 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in OneMain by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in OneMain by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,594,000 after acquiring an additional 102,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

OMF opened at $54.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.48. OneMain has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 2.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $3.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $15.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 29.22%. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

