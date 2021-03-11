$10.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to announce $10.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.09 billion and the highest is $11.43 billion. Tyson Foods reported sales of $10.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full-year sales of $41.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.25 billion to $44.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $43.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.32 billion to $45.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.67.

In other news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,338. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 360.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TSN opened at $74.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $74.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

