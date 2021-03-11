$122.55 Million in Sales Expected for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to announce $122.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Five9’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $122.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $123.00 million. Five9 reported sales of $95.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Five9 will report full-year sales of $520.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $519.09 million to $521.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $612.07 million, with estimates ranging from $595.00 million to $624.32 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

FIVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Five9 from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Five9 from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Five9 from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Five9 from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Five9 from $163.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.06.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.11, for a total value of $634,331.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,274,913.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $161,007.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,416.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,981 shares of company stock valued at $14,694,389 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,617,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $630,831,000 after acquiring an additional 149,103 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,554,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,541,000 after acquiring an additional 287,238 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,208,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,724,000 after acquiring an additional 302,664 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Five9 by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,050,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,267,000 after acquiring an additional 64,227 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 647,111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,857,000 after acquiring an additional 95,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $160.74 on Thursday. Five9 has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $201.75. The company has a quick ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -303.28 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.21.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

