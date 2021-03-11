1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) Given a €23.20 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.20 ($27.29) target price on 1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €27.09 ($31.87).

ETR:DRI opened at €25.26 ($29.72) on Monday. 1&1 Drillisch has a one year low of €13.29 ($15.64) and a one year high of €27.03 ($31.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is €20.95.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access, 5G, and Miscellaneous segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile internet. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

