129,841 Shares in Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 129,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CCIV. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Water Island Capital LLC raised its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp IV by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 120,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 20,006 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp IV by 207.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 156,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 105,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp IV stock opened at $22.09 on Tuesday. Churchill Capital Corp IV has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $64.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.56.

Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

