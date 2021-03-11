$154.00 Million in Sales Expected for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) to post $154.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $143.51 million and the highest estimate coming in at $159.40 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full-year sales of $591.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $576.54 million to $604.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $606.03 million, with estimates ranging from $587.39 million to $623.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $153.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.17 million.

EBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000.

EBC traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $18.73. 31,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,796. Eastern Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.43.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans.

