1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Price Target Raised to $50.00

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ONEM. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.38.

Shares of 1Life Healthcare stock opened at $40.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. 1Life Healthcare has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion and a PE ratio of -22.69.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 29.78%. Analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 8,332 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $375,523.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,137,805.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 60,867 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $2,606,933.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,593,471.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 968,696 shares of company stock worth $42,259,297.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEM. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in 1Life Healthcare by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in 1Life Healthcare by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in 1Life Healthcare by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in 1Life Healthcare by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 113,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in 1Life Healthcare by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

