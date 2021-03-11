$2.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to post sales of $2.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.41 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.33 billion. Air Products and Chemicals posted sales of $2.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full-year sales of $9.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.57 billion to $9.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $10.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.12 billion to $10.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Air Products and Chemicals.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $281,000. JNB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 23.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $267.51. The company had a trading volume of 688,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,561. The stock has a market cap of $59.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $167.43 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $266.23 and a 200 day moving average of $280.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Products and Chemicals (APD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.