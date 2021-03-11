$20.73 Billion in Sales Expected for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) will report sales of $20.73 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Humana’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.33 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $21.60 billion. Humana posted sales of $18.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humana will report full-year sales of $82.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $81.40 billion to $85.54 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $89.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $87.69 billion to $91.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Argus increased their price objective on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.95.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total value of $288,903.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,352.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total value of $10,412,841.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,975,628.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,979 shares of company stock worth $14,062,485. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth $1,142,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 322.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUM stock traded up $1.90 on Thursday, reaching $402.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,749. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $406.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $51.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. Humana has a 12-month low of $208.25 and a 12-month high of $474.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

