$240.33 Million in Sales Expected for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) will announce sales of $240.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $236.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $247.00 million. J & J Snack Foods posted sales of $272.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.80 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 1.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

JJSF opened at $168.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.24 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.76. J & J Snack Foods has a 12-month low of $105.67 and a 12-month high of $169.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 207.21%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

