$297.76 Million in Sales Expected for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) to announce sales of $297.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $300.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $294.96 million. Dolby Laboratories reported sales of $351.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.62. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $389.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on DLB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.75.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 11,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $1,047,279.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 14,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total transaction of $1,361,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,003 shares of company stock valued at $14,445,433 over the last three months. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $2,095,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 11,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $97.89 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.74. Dolby Laboratories has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $101.52. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

