3,492 Shares in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 13,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter.

BATS MEAR opened at $50.23 on Wednesday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.62 and a 52-week high of $50.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.21.

